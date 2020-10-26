Traffic

Two teens injured in rollover crash in Manayunk

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two teens were injured in a rollover crash overnight, in the Manayunk section of the city.

The car they were in slammed into fencing and went down into a construction site along the 500 block of Rector Street.

The conditions of the teens are not known at this time.

Officials said they do not know why the car went out of control.

Police continue to investigate the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnorthwest philadelphiacar crashrollover crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump to make campaign stop in Lehigh Valley today
Woman found dead, stabbed in Philly apartment fire
Hearse parade aims to bring awareness to gun violence
Historic Colebrookdale Railroad reopens magical train ride experience
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, A Bit Milder Today
Senate votes to advance Amy Coney Barrett; confirmation expected Monday
Dancing, haircuts at early voting centers in Philly
Show More
Homeless man facing murder charges in deadly NJ fire
At least 5 of VP Pence's aides test positive for coronavirus
Fall activities that put you at high risk of COVID-19 transmission
2 men shot in attempted armed robbery outside South Philly nightclub
Vote 2020: Election Resources for Pa., N.J. and Del.
More TOP STORIES News