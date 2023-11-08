Police investigating double shooting in Manayunk

  • Watch Now

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 10:40AM
MANAYUNK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were shot in a normally peaceful section of Manayunk early Wednesday morning.

Police were behind an apartment building in the 200 block of Krams Avenue around 12:30 a.m., where a 24-year-old woman was found shot in the hip.

She's in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, unable to speak with police.

Police believe a man who was shot at the same location turned up critically wounded in Lansdowne.

He was found in a car.

Who fired the shots and why is unknown at this time.

