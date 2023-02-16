22-year-old man killed, another critically injured in Mantua double shooting

One man is dead and another man is in critical condition following a double shooting in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead and another man is in critical condition following a double shooting in the Mantua section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday along the 3900 block of Folsom Street.

Police arrived at the scene and found a 22-year-old man lying on the sidewalk at the bottom of the steps of a home. He had been shot multiple times in the chest and torso.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

While at the hospital, police learned a second victim, also a 22-year-old man, had been dropped off by a private vehicle.

He had been shot multiple times in the back and was listed in critical condition.

Police said they received information that this victim was also shot in the same area on Folsom Street.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers found 17 spent shell casings at the scene. Some were located on the street and sidewalk, others were discovered on the steps and front porch of the home and several were found inside the home.

"At least eight bullets went through the front door of that property and they lodged in the ceiling and the walls inside the property," Small said.

Small said there were people inside the home at the time of the shooting, but nobody was hurt.

Police are not sure if either victim was inside the home when they were shot.

Small said both victims lived half a block from the shooting scene.

No arrests have been made.

