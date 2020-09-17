At least 1 injured in fire at Valley Glen condominiums in Maple Shade, New Jersey

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a condominium complex in Maple Shade, New Jersey early Thursday morning.
It broke out just before 4 a.m. at the Valley Glen condos on the 400 block of Stiles Avenue.
Officials said one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Fire crews remain at the scene.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
