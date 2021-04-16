Action News Troubleshooters: Longtime wedding caterer shuts down in South Jersey

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The pandemic has hit the wedding industry, as well as brides and grooms-to-be and their families, especially hard. Some say they were left without thousands of dollars in refunds.The Action News Troubleshooters heard from several families who want their money back from Sensational Host. The wedding caterer was a mainstay in South Jersey for over four decades and received hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic-related help from the federal government."It's obviously hard enough to plan one wedding and now we're on our third attempt," said Leanne Dombrowski.Dombrowski's first wedding date was August 2020 and her first caterer was supposed to be Sensational Host."We always pass it when we're coming home. It's on Route 73 and we see it out there so we figure we give it a try," said Leanne's father, Vince Dombrowski, who paid a $2,500 deposit plus $10,000. Then months later in November, he got a call."My daughter called me and she's crying and upset," Vince said.Sensational Host had closed its doors."The night before Thanksgiving, my daughter got an email that just said we're going out of business, you know, after 42 years deep regret, 'sorry, we're going out of business,'" Vince said.The Dombroskis contacted the Troubleshooters wanting a refund from Sensational Host, as did six other families.Sensational Host owner Henry Gosik told Action News, "I am devastated that COVID-19 has forced us to cease our operations. I have been working to find other catering companies willing to take on client contracts and honor the prices and deposits. I have had some success, and I am working to try to do more."Gosik also said he's trying to sell what he can to make up for the losses, but "the market is flooded with used equipment and it does not get much return."But Sensational Host did receive money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program: $311,785."How could this guy get a grant that he doesn't have to pay back? $311,000, and not have money to pay people back," Vince said.And Action News has learned Gosik registered a new business called Peacock Home Care before shutting down Sensational Host."The grant was approved in April, so I'm saying, how much money did he use there? Where did he get money to start a new business but he can't pay all the brides back," Vince said.Gosik told the Troubleshooters he used the PPP money to pay his employees and not a dime went to himself or his family."I did not take a single dollar from Sensational Host to register Peacock Home Care or open up any new business," Gosik said.He also said Peacock has no bank account or assets.Meantime, Leanne Dombrowski is looking toward the future."We were like, well, we're not gonna let this whole wedding thing stop us from starting our lives. So a few days after we canceled it the second time, we found that we are expecting," Leanne said.Vince Dombrowski said Sensational Host has now offered him a refund of $6,000.Action News also inquired about all the consumers who reached out to us. Gosik released the following statement below.