NCAA tournament: Excitement building at Princeton as men's basketball team heads to Sweet 16

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Excitement is building on the campus of Princeton University as the men's basketball team prepares for the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament.

The Tigers had a stunning and decisive win over No.7 seed Missouri on Saturday.

That win came after the team knocked out No.2 seed Arizona in the first round.

"Honestly it's a dream come true. I love these boys. They're the best, you know?" said Ph.D. student Dan Kosasa.

Students and even parents on campus are hyped.

"The fact that they're in the Sweet 16 is amazing," said Laura Rosenthal of Highlands, NC, whose daughter is a senior at Princeton.

It's the fourth time in the tournament's history that a 15 seed has made it to the Sweet 16.

The university store on Nassau Street was busy with fans in need of more orange.

"We're seeing a lot of the students coming in really quick to buy their gear," said assistant manager Hannah Underwood. "We have a lot of people that come in right before the games start airing."

As for the team? They're excited and focused as they prepare for Friday.

"We're so psyched about being able to represent Princeton in the Sweet 16," said head coach Mitch Henderson, who used to play for Princeton. "We haven't been here in a long time."

"We're going to lock into practice this week, obviously, and just take care of the details and little things, and mainly just have a lot of fun," said forward Tosan Evbuomwan.

After a whirlwind weekend of media appearances, the team is back on campus Monday.

Princeton plays No. 6 seed Creighton University on Friday night.