Fans cheer on Villanova Wildcats women's basketball in March Madness

The Villanova Wildcats women's basketball team is playing host to the first weekend of March Madness, and fans think Villanova can run the table.

"I'm feeling really good. We got a great squad this year," said one student.

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Villanova Wildcats women's basketball team played host to the first weekend of March Madness, and fans saw Villanova run the table.

The fourth-seeded women's team took on 13th-seeded Cleveland State in the first round. The Wildcats won 76-59, sending them to the NCAA Tournament's second round.

Fans hope this team can bring the school another national championship, as the Wildcats have one of the best basketball players in the country.

"I'm feeling really good. We got a great squad this year. Maddy Siegrist, national player of the year, my pick. I think we can win," said Brian McFarland, a junior.

Siegrist is one of the stars of this tournament. She is the Big East's all time leading scorer in women's basketball.

"I like it. They have a great crowd and fun games. I just love it so much," said Ally Griffin, a sophomore.

"It's been great to cheer on the Cats for the last couple years, and I have so much faith in this women's team, so I'm excited to see how far they go," said Grace Petrelli, a senior.

In a basketball season where the men's team didn't live up to expectations, fans say it's been more fun to cheer on the women.

"I love it. My daughter is in a local high school, and she's playing basketball and bringing her to the games is great," said Bridget Lanouette from Conestoga.

Since the Wildcats won, they'll play Florida Gulf Coast back at The Pavilion on Monday.