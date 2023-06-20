Chef Marcu brings culinary talent to the food insecurity fight

Marcuz James is known in culinary circles as Chef Marcu but his impact extends beyond the kitchen.

As a transgender man, he started his business being the change he wanted to see -- recalling the days when he could not find a chef to mentor under, who also had similar experiences.

In addition to being hired for small private gatherings, Chef Marcu is one of the community chefs at Double Trellis Food Initiative - a non-profit that prepares meals for delivery to community fridges throughout the city, working to end food insecurity in Philadelphia.

