Suspect in custody after elderly woman killed in Lower Pottsgrove Twp., Pa.

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A person is in custody after an elderly woman was found dead in the normally peaceful community of Lower Pottsgrove Township in Montgomery County.

Police found 85-year-old Margaret Seltmann dead inside a home in the 1900 block of North Keim Street while responding to a 911 call. Her death has been labeled a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, which could shed light on how she was killed.

The district attorney's office says a suspect is in custody.