Margot Robbie recreates iconic Barbie-inspired looks on the red carpet

Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' in London wearing a pink gown and white gloves similar to that of Enchanted Evening Barbie.

Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' in London wearing a pink gown and white gloves similar to that of Enchanted Evening Barbie.

Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' in London wearing a pink gown and white gloves similar to that of Enchanted Evening Barbie.

Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' in London wearing a pink gown and white gloves similar to that of Enchanted Evening Barbie.

Since kicking off the "Barbie" promo tour in June, Margot Robbie has channeled many iconic looks inspired by Mattel's bestselling doll.

Most recently, the actress graced the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes wearing a hot pink custom Armani gown, which was inspired by the 1977 Superstar Barbie doll.

Margot Robbie arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in a stunning pink dress similar to that of Superstar Barbie. (Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Since the beginning of the movie's press tour, stylist Andrew Mukamal has worked with labels including Prada, Vivienne Westwood, Bottega Veneta, Balmain, Versace, Valentino and Schiaparelli to keep Robbie in character on the red carpet.

"We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies," Robbie told People at the July world premiere of the film in Los Angeles. "We're hoping to get them excited. We're pairing Barbie references with great designers."

Next up is the Oscars and fans hope Robbie's Barbie-style streak will end with a pink exclamation point.

"Barbie" earned a total of eight Oscar nominations this year, including best picture and best supporting actress for America Ferrera.

Take a look at the photo gallery above for some of Margot Robbie's best Barbie-inspired looks.

CNN contributed to this report.