This summer, a husband and wife cooking duo are bringing together some of the best culinary talents in the city for a summer pop-up series.

Summer pop-up series brings together some of the best culinary talents in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cooks Who Care is a Philly-based, nonprofit created by two local chefs who happen to be husband and wife.

This summer, they're bringing together some of the best culinary talent in the city for a summer pop-up series.

It's not just delicious, it's also for a great cause.

Maria and Scott Campbell founded Cooks Who Care six years ago to support their friends in the chef community.

They just gathered some of the biggest names in the business to create a cookbook, with 100% of the proceeds going to food and beverage workers.

"When I saw everybody hurting so much, I wanted to do more than mental health awareness. I wanted to be an active proponent to creating solutions," Maria says. "This is about mental health support."

All summer long, we get to sample the recipes from their cookbook.

Cooks Who Care has a weekly residency at the Pyramid Club.

This Thursday, they will be at Rex at The Royal, where they're offering drink specials from the cookbook.

On Sunday, it's over to Porco's Porchetteria & Small Oven Pastry Shop to try their goodies.

Chef Maria showed our Alicia Vitarelli her recipe for Summer Salmon with Beet Salad and Lemonade Quinoa.

"The community really encouraged me to put one of my own recipes in this book," Maria says.

"This is a salmon dish, and what I love about it that it is a one-pan dish. It's really easy for entertaining. You put everything in one pan, bake it all together and serve it."

It's one of 37 recipes to try in the cookbook.

Click here for information on the Summer Pop-Up Series.