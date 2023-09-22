WATCH LIVE

Missouri escapee captured in Chester County sent to new facility in Schuylkill County

Mario Che-Tiul had been on the run since June when he and six others broke out of a jail in Barry County, Missouri.

Friday, September 22, 2023 10:19PM
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The escapee from Missouri who was captured in Chester County, Pennsylvania was transferred to SCI Mahony in Schuylkill County on Friday.

Mario Che-Tiul was originally taken to Chester County Prison on Thursday after his rearrest. That's the same facility that Danelo Cavalcante broke out of on August 31.

Che-Tiul had been on the run since June when he and six others broke out of a jail in Barry County, Missouri.

The other six inmates were arrested shortly after the escape.

U.S. Marshals received a tip that Che-Tiul was hiding out in an apartment on Pennsylvania Avenue in Avondale.

Officials say he will be extradited to Missouri.

