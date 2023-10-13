Mark Goddard, star of '60s sci-fi series 'Lost in Space' dies at 87, wife announces

Mark Goddard, one of the stars of the 1960s sci-fi series "Lost in Space," has died at 87, his wife announced Friday.

Goddard starred as Major Donald West in the 83-episode series, which ran from 1965 to 1968 but has had a lasting impact on pop culture with phrases such as "Danger, Will Robinson."

The series was later made into a movie with Goddard in a cameo role and rebooted on TV in 2018 with a new cast.

Mark Goddard appears at Comic-Con on July 10, 2015, in San Diego. Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

His wife Evelyn said in a social media post that Mark died on Oct. 10 at a Massachusetts hospice home after being hospitalized for pneumonia.

"We were hopeful when he was transferred to a rehabilitation center, but then doctors discovered he was in the final stages of pulmonary fibrosis for which there is no cure. He received excellent care at the beautiful Pat Roche Hospice Home and was able to die peacefully and with dignity. His children and I had the chance to express our love and say our goodbyes. I'll never know how I deserved to spend 33 years with such a loving, gentle, handsome man who made me laugh so often."

Goddard's other roles included shows such as "The Fugitive" and "The Fall Guy" as well as soaps such as "General Hospital" and "One Life to Live."

He also worked as a special education teacher and taught acting classes in Massachusetts.