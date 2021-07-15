"Loki" on Disney+ Getting a Season 2

It turns out the finale wasn't a finale at all, but more of a beginning than an end.
In the post-credits scene, viewers saw a stamp that read: "Loki will return in season 2."
Star Tom Hiddleston says he's thrilled to be continuing this deep dive into the God of Mischief's story.
"As an actor, what I love about playing Loki in this series is taking the things that I feel we had built about the character over time and then putting him in new scenarios with new characters."
The show also welcomed a host of Marvel newcomers, from Owen Wilson to Richard E. Grant, who plays classic Loki, a grown version of Hiddleston's Loki.
"Because Tom Hiddleston is the walking Wikipedia of all things Norse and all things Loki, if I were ever in doubt about anything, about what to do, your role model was standing in front of you," Grant said.
Loki is the first of Marvel's Disney+ scripted originals to get a second season.
The other two shows, "Wandvision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" racked up a combined 28 Emmy nominations this week.