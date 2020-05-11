Travel

Amtrak to require face coverings beginning Monday

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Amtrak will require passengers to wear face coverings beginning Monday

The national railroad service announced the new rules on Thursday.

Passengers will be required to provide their own facial covering and wear it over their nose and mouth while in stations and on trains and thruway buses.

The coverings can be removed when customers are eating in designated areas or are seated alone or with a travel companion. Small children are exempt.

Amtrak has already reduced bookings by 50% to promote social distancing and has seen overall ridership decline by more than 90% during the COVID-19 pandemic.
