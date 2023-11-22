7 shot, 2 killed in North Philadelphia shooting; at least 70 shots fired, police say

A shooting in North Philadelphia left at least two people dead and five others injured Tuesday night.

Police say at least 70 shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. near 6th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police say at least 70 shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. near 6th Street and Allegheny Avenue in the city's Fairhill section.

According to investigators, seven men between the ages of 19 and 30 were hospitalized, including five victims who were transported by officers at the scene.

Two victims died from their injuries. The conditions of the five others were not immediately known.

Police provide update on deadly septuple shooting on November 21, 2023.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said several firearms were recovered.

A motive for the shooting is still being determined but narcotics were found at the scene, Stanford added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

