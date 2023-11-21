WATCH LIVE

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker to name Kevin Bethel as Philadelphia's new police commissioner: source

Since 2019, Kevin Bethel has served as the Chief of School Safety for The School District of Philadelphia.

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 3:59PM
Kevin Bethel, Chief of School Safety at The School District of Philadelphia, is expect to be named as the new Philadelphia police commissioner.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker will name Kevin Bethel as Philadelphia's next police commissioner, a source confirmed to Action News on Tuesday morning.

Since 2019, Bethel has served as the Chief of School Safety for The School District of Philadelphia. He also previously served as Deputy Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department.

This is the first major leadership decision for Parker, who made public safety one of her top priorities while campaigning.

A formal announcement is expected Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

