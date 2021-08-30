philadelphia school district

Philly's Masterman School teachers voice concerns about asbestos, demand action

"We do not feel safe," said one Philadelphia teacher.
By
Philly teachers voice concerns about asbestos, demand action

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Teachers at the Masterman School in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood are calling for a joint inspection of the school building.

Educators gathered outside the school Monday morning to bring more attention to their concerns about possible asbestos.

Last week, teachers opted to work outside in the sweltering heat to bring awareness to the issue.

"We do not feel safe," said teacher Ethan Tannen.

Some Philadelphia teachers opted to work outside on Thursday, citing concerns about asbestos inside their school building.



Tannen, a math teacher, said requests for documents from the school district about the asbestos, including its removal, have gone largely ignored.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite insists the building is safe. He says 60 areas of damaged asbestos in the school were addressed this summer.

"Based on the most recent inspection and repairs conducted, no known damaged asbestos remains," Hite said last week.

Students are set to return to school on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan urged the district to release all requested information to verify the safety of the building.

