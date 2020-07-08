inside story

City Council President Darrell Clarke on 2021 budget, COVID-19 and crime

By and Niki Hawkins
Host Matt O'Donnell interviews Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke right after the passing of the recent 2021 budget adjustments.


The revised plans include $34 million in cuts to the Philadelphia Police Department and funding for major community investment in affordable housing and other anti-poverty programs.


They also discuss the toll the Coronavirus is taking on the city, tax increases, criminal justice reform, and who will likely run to succeed Jim Kenney as Philadelphia Mayor.
