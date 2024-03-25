Philadelphia also traded outfielder Jake Cave to Colorado for cash

Matt Strahm agrees to $7.5M deal with Phillies; Jake Cave traded to Rockies

PHILADELPHIA -- Left-hander Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed Sunday to a $7.5 million contract for the 2025 season, a deal that includes a team option for 2026.

Strahm also has a $7.5 million salary this year in the final season of a $15 million, two-year contract. He would have been eligible for free agency after the World Series. The club holds a vesting option for the 2026 season.

Also on Sunday, the Phillies traded outfielder Jake Cave to the Colorado Rockies for cash considerations. The Rockies, in turn, placed right-hander German Marquez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Cave.

Infielder Kody Clemens, meanwhile, was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Strahm, 32, posted a 9-5 record with two saves and a 3.29 ERA in a career-high 56 appearances (10 starts) last season, his first with Philadelphia. He worked seven scoreless appearances (5 innings) during the Phillies' postseason run through the National League Championship Series.

Strahm owns a 26-33 record with six saves and a 3.69 ERA in 263 career appearances (35 starts) with the Kansas City Royals (2016-17), San Diego Padres (2018-21), Boston Red Sox (2022) and the Phillies.

Cave, 31, batted .212 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 65 games last season with Philadelphia. He is a career .231 hitter with 38 homers and 139 RBIs in 400 games with the Minnesota Twins (2018-22) and Phillies.

Clemens, the son of former pitcher Roger Clemens, hit .325 this spring with three home runs and 10 RBIs. He has a 1.066 OPS.

He hit .230 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 47 games last season, playing mostly at first base.

The Phillies are set to carry center fielders Johan Rojas and Cristian Pache on their Opening Day roster.

