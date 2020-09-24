MAURICE RIVER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in Cumberland County, New Jersey.
It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on NJ Route 49 at Hunters Mill Road in Maurice River Township.
Police said one person was hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fatal crash closed Route 49 in both directions as accident investigators remained at the scene.
Police have not released any further details.
Person struck and killed on NJ-49 in Maurice River Township
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More