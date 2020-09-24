Person struck and killed on NJ-49 in Maurice River Township

MAURICE RIVER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in Cumberland County, New Jersey.It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on NJ Route 49 at Hunters Mill Road in Maurice River Township.Police said one person was hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.The fatal crash closed Route 49 in both directions as accident investigators remained at the scene.Police have not released any further details.