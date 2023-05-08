We meet some of the folks behind Lenfest's Every Voice, Every Vote program, which is designed to help fuel voter engagement for the primaries.

Lenfest's 'Every Voice', Every Vote plan to encourage Voter Engagement for May 16 Primaries

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed Shawn Mooring and Portia Fullard with the Lenfest Institute of Journalism's Every Voice, Every Vote program.

The program is designed to help fuel voter engagement for the Tuesday, May 16 primaries.

They discussed the collaboration of 50 partners, made up of Philadelphia media entities and non-profit organizations, that created tons of community-centric digital content and news articles that fuel their extensive website and resource guide.

For more information, go to everyvoice-everyvote.org.

Then, Matt and the panelists discuss the latest updates on the Philadelphia Mayor's Race, the race for City Council, and what voter turn-out could possibly look like on Primary Day.

This week's panel includes Ajay Raju, Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Sam Katz and Larry Platt.