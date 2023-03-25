Woman charged in connection with fatal hazmat incident in Mayfair

The suspect and a two-month-old baby were treated at the hospital for exposure to heroin and fentanyl.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has been charged following a drug-related hazmat incident in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on Friday that left a man dead.

The District Attorney's Office said in an update Saturday that Perla Santiago-Diaz, 22, was charged for her alleged role in a drug conspiracy involving a large amount of heroin and fentanyl.

Santiago-Diaz and a two-month-old baby were treated at the hospital for exposure to the drugs.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Teesdale Street late Friday morning for a report of an unresponsive man.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. Police say he was about 30 years old.

Officers allegedly found nearly two kilos of heroin and fentanyl along with cash, IDs and cell phones.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Friday that Santiago-Diaz became unresponsive in the presence of medics, but they were able to revive her with Narcan.

Santiago-Diaz is charged with Causing a Catastrophe, Endangering the Welfare of Children, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Conspiracy, Possession With Intent to Deliver, and related offenses.

The D.A.'s office said it is requesting $2 million bail since Santiago-Diaz is considered a flight risk.