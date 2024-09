Mayfair school celebrates diverse student body and staff with culture festival

Mayfair school celebrates diverse student body and staff with culture festival

Mayfair school celebrates diverse student body and staff with culture festival

Mayfair school celebrates diverse student body and staff with culture festival

Mayfair school celebrates diverse student body and staff with culture festival

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A student body in Philadelphia's Mayfair section is celebrating its diverse population of teenagers and staff all week long.

Abraham Lincoln High School had a 'World Cafe and Art' festival on Thursday.

It featured cultural music, dancing, crafts and performances.

The school has students and staff from more than 50 countries who speak dozens of different languages.