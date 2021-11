McCormick and Frank's RedHot seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

EMBED >More News Videos The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.

Check your pantry; three different seasonings are being voluntarily recalled due to a salmonella risk. McCormick & Company initiated a voluntary recall of three seasonings after routine FDA testing uncovered possible salmonella contamination.The three seasonings are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.The three seasonings were shipped to 32 states between June 20 and July 21.McCormick said it has no reports of anyone getting sick from the products. Still, if you have one of the items, contact McCormick at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST, for a replacement or full refund.More details on the recalled products below:McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottleUPC NUMBER: 052100049731MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 KMcCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottleUPC NUMBER: 052100038254MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 HMcCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottleUPC NUMBER: 52100325743MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 HFrank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottleUPC NUMBER: 066200021047MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06