McGillin's Old Ale House in Philadelphia's Center City named 'Best Irish Bar' in US

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- The Travel Channel has named an iconic Philadelphia pub as the "Best Irish Bar" in the nation, just in time for Saint Patrick's Day.

McGillin's Old Ale House in Philadelphia's Center City topped the list that was recently published.

The bar has been serving beer for 160 years, which first opening its doors back in 1860.

McGillin's is the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia and one of the oldest in the country.