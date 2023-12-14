Gifts, winter essentials desperately needed for Kensington library's Winter Fest donation drive

This year only 1/8 of what they need has been donated so far for Saturday's event.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every year, the McPherson Square Library on East Indiana Avenue hosts an event for kids that not only ensures they get Christmas gifts, but also winter essentials to get them through their cold months.

But the Kensington-based library and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation are sounding the alarm for help as donations are only a fraction of the great need in that community.

"A lot of people in this neighborhood are low income and they can't afford what other neighborhoods can," said Margarita Gonzalez, Community engagement project coordinator of IMPACT.

That's why McPherson Square Library and Parks and Red hosts Winter Fest.

Last year, 400 people showed up for holiday treats, activities with Santa and presents.

The items distributed also include winter gear and are all new or donated, but this year only 1/8 of what they need has been donated for Saturday's event.

The city organizers have sounded the alarm on social media and are working to come up with a plan B in case they don't receive the number of donations they need.

"Right now we're collecting new toys, but we actually worked with an organization that gave us several bins of gently used toys," said Tuesday Chalmers from McPherson Library. "We will make it happen regardless, but we would really appreciate help from the community."

The community they serve is at the epicenter of the heroin epidemic and McPherson Square Park in Kensington is widely known as "needle park."

The building that sits on top of the hill is the library, which is a last hope to many in that neighborhood.

"We really believe that by activating public spaces, it really can change a neighborhood," said Bill Salvatore, Deputy Commissioner of Programming with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. "The more active we can make it, more positive experiences the better."

It's a small glimmer of hope for a community in need.

Winter Fest is Saturday, December 16 at noon at McPherson Square Park. The address is 601 East Indiana Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134

If you would like to help by donating, visit the event's Amazon Gift List at https://www.amazon.com/

There are also donation boxes throughout the city at IMPACT, Cantina de la Martina, McPherson Square and the boxes that Philadelphia Parks and Recreation set up in the city buildings.