2 men assault mechanic with bat in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the assault of a mechanic who responded to a call of a driver in need.

The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 23. Police released surveillance video of the crime on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the 41-year-old man received a call from a person who needed assistance with a vehicle that allegedly had mechanical problems on the 3100 block of Witte Street.

Once the victim arrived on the scene, police said he was attacked by two men. Police said they punched the victim and struck him several times with a baseball bat.

After the incident, the suspects fled and were last seen west on Clearfield Street from Witte Street in a dark colored sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3243/3244.
