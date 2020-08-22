Traffic

1 killed, 1 critically injured after driver hits tree in Medford

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was killed and another was critically injured in a crash in Medford, Burlington County.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Medford-Mount Holly Road.

Police said a driver lost control on a curve and hit a tree.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was thrown onto the road. The victim was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.
