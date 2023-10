A driver crashed a box truck into a Media post office Thursday after losing control of the vehicle.

Driver loses control of box truck, crashes into Media post office

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- A driver crashed a box truck into a Media post office Thursday after losing control of the vehicle.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Baltimore Avenue, according to police.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where damage to the building was visible.

The driver of a white box truck lost control and crashed into the lobby.

There has been no word on any injuries.