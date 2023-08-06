Media Theatre in Delaware County showcases winning little league game for community

Cheers erupted at a watch party at the Media Theatre after Media's little league team won their first game in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals.

Win or lose, the town of Media is excited to see their team on the big screen.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Cheers erupted at a watch party at the Media Theatre after Media's little league team won their first game in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals.

The team played in Connecticut on Sunday, beating a team from Maryland.

"The energy is great. The kids, the younger kids, are so excited to cheer on the older players and it's just an inspiration to watch the older kids," said Amy Densmore from Media, Delaware County.

Several 12-year-old all-stars from the league make up this year's team.

Oliver and William Ashton, who are 9 and 10 years old, hope to play in the World Series one day.

"I practice baseball every day, maybe an hour," they said.

The Media Theatre held Sunday morning's watch party. It was organized so everyone, even those who are not part of the team, could show their support.

The team has already celebrated a milestone, as this is the first state championship for Media since 1957.

"We've been talking about as soon as they won states to do something in the town. Media Theatre stepped up, our league info office Chris Owens stepped up, it's been a town and league effort to watch the game as a community," said Billy Ashton, the vice president of Media's little league team.

"We're so proud, we love this," commented Media Mayor Robert McMahon.

The Media community can come out again to cheer on the team at the Media Theatre on Sunday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.