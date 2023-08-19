Media beats Maine baseball team 5-3 in Little League World Series elimination game

The youth baseball team in Media will get another crack at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Many fans told Action News this tournament is a special moment they will never forget.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The youth baseball team in Media faced a team from Maine in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Media walked away with a win, the final score 5-3.

The Delaware County kids went into this game coming off Wednesday night's 2-1 loss to Texas.

It was their first loss all summer. That put them in the elimination bracket.

Media's win against the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond baseball team determined their fate in the tournament.

As they won, they will continue to compete in the elimination bracket until they either win it all or get knocked out.

The Mid-Atlantic Region champion Little League team from Media, Pa., participates in the opening ceremony of the 2023 Little League World Series tournament. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

"I played Little League ball when I was little," said Terry Alyanakian from Media. "It's a lot of fun and you can see everyone is joining in."

Others say they just simply love the sport and were eager to support the kids from Delaware County.

"It just brings the community together. It's so much fun, we love it. Let's go Media, baby!" said Matt Morris from Media.

