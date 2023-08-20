Media falls to Rhode Island baseball team 7-2 in Little League World Series elimination game

Despite the 7-2 loss to a baseball team in Rhode Island, Media fans cheered on their team until the very end of the Little League World Series elimination game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Despite the 7-2 loss to a baseball team in Rhode Island, Media fans cheered on their team until the very end of the Little League World Series elimination game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In Media, fans packed into State Street Pub to support the group of 12-year-old players.

"It's very exciting. I mean, our kids are all in Media Little League and we know some players on the team, and it's just exciting. We've been to a couple of games here and it's just a great time," said Adrienne Young from Media.

On Saturday, the Delaware County team walked away with a win against a team from Maine, the final score being 5-3.

Some of the fans watching the game on Sunday were at the previous game.

"This is pretty awesome. Yeah, we went to Williamsport yesterday, and I went and saw the game, got our merc,h all that kind of stuff and it was great watching them win," said Thomas Hagan from Media.

Fans were hopeful the team could pull off the win on Sunday, but now the Media team has been knocked out of the Little League World Series elimination bracket.

"I play for Media Little League too, and I love baseball a lot, especially because a lot of my friends' brothers and siblings are on the Media Little League team," said Ethan Young from Media.

Usually, kids watch Philadelphia Phillies' players Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber in the stands.

Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper signs autographs at the Little League World Series Complex to watch the Smithfield, R.I. vs. Media, Pa. baseball game. (AP)

But on Sunday, the Phillies superstars were cheering on the kids in Williamsport before it was their turn to play.

"We do this often, I guess, with like Phillies, Eagles, etc. But never for Little League, and it's pretty crazy, it's like everyone's coming out supporting, it's awesome," said Christiana Descano from Media.

Even though the team lost, the fans said the team played well, and everyone is proud of how far they came.

"I'm just proud of our kids, they did a great job, they fought hard. Couldn't ask for anything more," said Darryl Ridgeway from Media.