Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard located and 'surrendered,' family attorney tells ABC News

"I still have nerve damage," Megan said on the stand, describing the surgery she had in her feet after rapper Tory Lanez allegedly fired his gun at her. We have more on her testimony.

LOS ANGELES, California -- As the jury deliberates in the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion on July 12, 2020, in the Hollywood Hills, a key witness who failed to testify last Friday and was missing has been located.

Attorney Michael Zweiback told ABC News that the family "surrendered" Justin Edison on Friday and prosecutors "are aware."

"He was found and bench warrant was recalled," Zweiback said, adding that Justin Edison "came forward today because of what was happening to his family."

Justin Edison, who was working as a bodyguard for Megan Thee Stallion during the time of the incident until early 2021, was scheduled to appear on the witness stand last Friday but never showed up, his father, Harold Edison, told "Good Morning America" in an exclusive interview.

Harold Edison said he had not heard from Justin since last Thursday.

"My hope is that [ Justin ] comes forward so that he doesn't assume the risks that we discussed before," Harold Edison told "GMA."

"I explained to him that this is not worth the risk ... we must maintain our integrity," he added.

Harold Edison said that investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office were searching for his son after he failed to appear for his scheduled testimony, with a SWAT team entering his home and placing him in handcuffs in front of his 8-year-old daughter.

"I really want this to stop. This is a clear abuse of law enforcement," Harold Edison said.

Asked to confirm whether a SWAT team was sent to Harold Edison's home, the DA's office did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

"As this matter involves a trial in progress we decline to comment," a spokesperson for the DA's office told ABC News on Tuesday when asked to confirm reports that investigators are looking for Justin Edison.

Meanwhile, Justin Edison's attorney Laura Bell told ABC News on Monday that she has "no comment on this case."

Justin Edison was present in the aftermath of the alleged shooting and was subpoenaed to testify, according to Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified that Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, shot and injured both her feet. Lanez, who didn't take the witness stand, pleaded not guilty and his attorneys argued during the trial that he is "falsely accused."

A key piece of evidence presented to the jury was a text message that Pete's then-friend Kelsey Harris sent to Justin Edison moments after the incident, saying, "Help Tory shot Meg 911."

Harris initially corroborated details that point to Lanez as the alleged shooter in a September video interview with prosecutors but changed her story on the witness stand last week.

"I don't know why I said that to Justin. I didn't see anything happen," Harris testified, according to Los Angeles' KABC.

Harold Edison said his son had been "nervous" about testifying because "this was a high-profile case."

Asked why the family has not filed a missing person's report, Zweiback told ABC News they "don't trust law enforcement" after they started to "harass the family" following Justin's Edison's disappearance.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News there was no ongoing investigation related to the disappearance of Justin.

ABC News has reached out to attorneys for Lanez and Harris for further comment.

ABC News' Matthew Yahata, Sabina Ghebremedhin and Abby Cruz contributed to this report.