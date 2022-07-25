Crews battle fire at iconic Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia

The call came in around 7:25 p.m. for a fire located at 16th Street and Snyder Avenue.

"We are working to reopen as quickly and safely as possible," said Melrose Diner on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The fire marshal's office is investigating what started a small blaze at the iconic Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia.

The call came in around 7:25 p.m. for a fire at the diner located at 16th Street and Snyder Ave.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof. The fire in the kitchen was quickly brought under control.

Melrose Diner released this statement on the blaze:

"To our loyal customers & community: We did experience a minor fire confined to the roof this morning. A special thanks to the men and women of Philadelphia Fire Department for their amazing work this morning. We are working to reopen as quickly and safely as possible. We will release more information as it becomes available."

Back in 2019, the diner went up in flames. It reopened six weeks later.

Owner Michael Petrogiannis said the 2019 fire damage was extensive, and the ceiling had to be completely redone.

The extent of damage from Monday's fire was not immediately clear.

Authorities are still investigating the cause.