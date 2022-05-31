memorial day

Memorial Day: Remembering those who never came home

By
Memorial Day: Remembering those who never came home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Veterans, their families and community members gathered at the Korean and Vietnam War Memorials in Philadelphia Monday to remember the fallen.

Veterans willl be the first to tell you this day isn't about them. It's about those who never came home.

Ellis Devero from Tacony is a Vietnam Veteran and says, "I was one of the fortunate ones."

Devero served in the Vietnam War. Rich Donnelly served in the Korean War. They share a difficult bond.

"A lot of friends of mine are all dead now. Just about. I'm about the only one left. I'm 93," said Donnelly of South Philadelphia.

Ronald Wallace, of South Philadelphia, is a Vietnam War veteran. He says, "This day to me is sorrow. I know some people who died over there and I think about Vietnam and that could have been me. That could have been me. All the people that we lost. All those names on that wall. It's kinda rough to even think about them."

More than 30,000 United States service members never came home from Korea. More than 50,000 never came home from Vietnam.

Joe Fleming is a Gold Star brother.

"My brother died in the Army. Prisoner of war camp Korean War. He was the oldest and I'm the youngest. He just turned 21. His body was never brought back. He was buried somewhere in North Korea. We have no idea where," said Fleming of Northeast Philadelphia.

Mike Taylor runs the Northeast Philadelphia Vet Center and says this day can be emotional for those who did come home.

"Survivors guilt is a major component of PTSD. We focus on survivors guilt. We have a lot of guys who take their own life as a result of survivors guilt," said Taylor.

