Families observe Memorial Day at the Jersey shore

Games, kites and sandcastles were all in full effect on the beach. For businesses like Ocean City Coffee Company, the weekend brought in a lot of customers.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The boardwalk in Ocean City was packed with a Memorial Day crowd on Monday, including an inpatient 4-year-old Liam.

"I just want to go to the beach and build a sandcastle!" he said.

His family, from Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood, spent two days in Ocean City, kicking off summer.

"It's been crowded," said Liam's grandmother, Stacy Floyd. "It's a nice crowd out here though. We're enjoying ourselves."

"We were expecting a large crowd and that's exactly what we got, and we're very grateful for that," said Robert Alexander of Ocean City Coffee Company.

In Margate, families played in the sand, including the Cohens.

"I love Memorial Day, not only to remember soldiers we have lost who fight for America but also because it is the unofficial start of summer," said Jessica Cohen of Holland, Pa.

"My dad and my grandfather were in the military and all of my grandfather's brothers," said Jessica's husband Adam Cohen. "We definitely take it seriously in our family, but it's also a time to enjoy what they made a sacrifice for and just kind of be together and appreciate life."

In the morning, a parade marched down Ventnor Avenue full of red white and blue. Kids rode their bikes, dancers performed and music played.

"Just to spend time with the family and support a great town here," said Anthony Pecchia, of Margate, who watched the parade with his son, Vincenzo.

For many, it's one small way they remember the true meaning of the holiday.

"It's a time to be thankful for all the sacrifices of others to give us this freedom to be here today," said Rob Booth of Margate. "And to have such a great life that we do have here."