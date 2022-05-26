travel

Traveling this Memorial Day weekend? Get ready to pay more

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Traveling this Memorial Day weekend? Get ready to pay more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Traveling by car from Philadelphia to Ocean City, NJ will cost you almost $9 more than a year ago.

To go to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, it's about $17 more, and to the Pocono Mountains, it's nearly $14 more. And that's just gas. That's not counting the cost of tolls, food and lodging.

AAA says the number of people hitting the roads this weekend is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, with 91% of Philadelphia area residents who plan to travel, doing so by car.

They say air travel is expected to be up about 25% over last year. And some people are choosing to commute by train.

AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell says, "Because we are two years post beginning of the pandemic, there is that pent-up demand. People want to travel. Unfortunately, motorists will be paying the highest gas prices ever for the Memorial Day holiday weekend."

Bill Delapena, of South Philadelphia, is headed up to the mountains.

"Luckily I'm going to a lake house and won't be traveling or eating out too much," he said.

But Rudy Morman is staying closer to home.

"I don't want to travel, it takes so much to fill this truck up. I'm staying in. Stay home. Stay local," said Morman.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaholidaytravelaaamemorial day
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Philly TSA union president says to expect long security lines
Summer Travel Essentials
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
As businesses prep, experts predict busy summer for Jersey Shore
TOP STORIES
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Uvalde man says his daughter was killed trying to call 911 on shooter
Suspect arrested after teen skateboarder struck, killed by dirt bike
Suspect accused of carjacking FedEx driver in custody
Injuries reported after train derailment in Allegheny County
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
Show More
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill and gun policy debate
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
9-year-old dies after car crashes into water ice truck in North Philly
2 months after dog attack, Buddy the cat finds his 'furever' home
More TOP STORIES News