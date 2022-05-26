Traveling this Memorial Day weekend? Get ready to pay more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Traveling by car from Philadelphia to Ocean City, NJ will cost you almost $9 more than a year ago.To go to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, it's about $17 more, and to the Pocono Mountains, it's nearly $14 more. And that's just gas. That's not counting the cost of tolls, food and lodging.AAA says the number of people hitting the roads this weekend is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, with 91% of Philadelphia area residents who plan to travel, doing so by car.They say air travel is expected to be up about 25% over last year. And some people are choosing to commute by train.AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell says, "Because we are two years post beginning of the pandemic, there is that pent-up demand. People want to travel. Unfortunately, motorists will be paying the highest gas prices ever for the Memorial Day holiday weekend."Bill Delapena, of South Philadelphia, is headed up to the mountains."Luckily I'm going to a lake house and won't be traveling or eating out too much," he said.But Rudy Morman is staying closer to home."I don't want to travel, it takes so much to fill this truck up. I'm staying in. Stay home. Stay local," said Morman.