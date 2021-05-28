Society

Looking for an indoor activity this Memorial Day weekend? Here are some ideas

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monday's weather is looking up for Memorial Day parades and services in the Philadelphia area to honor the fallen.

With rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, you may be skipping that trip or outdoor party, but don't worry, there's still plenty to do.

"It is apparently the beginning the summer festivity season," said Betsy Ross.

At the Betsy Ross House, Betsy is back inside her home after more than a year of outdoor programming for visitors.

"One will be able to see myself within my upholstery shop for the first time in quite a while," said Ross.

The National Constitution Center is also bringing back its live exhibit performances this weekend.

Mask mandates have been lifted for the fully vaccinated across the Delaware River. Camden's Adventure Aquarium is where they're raising money for majestic sea turtles.

"We have four sea turtles here at Adventure Aquarium. We have two lager heads and two green sea turtles in our ocean realm exhibit," said Biologist Samantha Ehinger.

During Sea Turtle Awareness weekend, you can add a donation to your ticket purchase, donate online or buy sea turtle merchandise; proceeds go to the Sea Turtle Conservancy.

Maybe you're looking to kick back with a cold brew, check out 'Adapt and Overcome' at your local bar.

"It's a hazy, juicy IPA," said brewer Cory MacDonald.

Second Story brewing in Old City partnered with 20 veteran-owned bars in Lansdale, Allentown, the Poconos, Phoenixville and more to serve up 'Adapt and Overcome' to benefit the Pennsylvania Veteran's Foundation.

"What they're great about is training and education for veterans. The military does a wonderful job of not preparing us for life in the afterlife. Organizations like the Veterans Foundation pick up where that's left off," said MacDonald.

In 2019, the Pennsylvania Veteran's Beer Collaboration raised $19,000 for the foundation.

