Memorial Day weekend at the shore comes with fewer restrictions

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Beachgoers hit the shore early ahead of this Memorial Day weekend, filling the sand from Atlantic City to Brigantine.The much anticipated unofficial start to summer has a lot more to offer than it did last year when COVID-19 restrictions were at their height."I cut out of work a little bit early, and then I came down here. We came from good ol' Delaware County to Brigantine. We love this beach," said Keith Cosich.At the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, CEO Terry Glebocki was on-site Thursday as workers prepared the HQ2 Beach Club.The beach club has remained closed since 2019. The rest of the casino has operated with restrictions in place since they re-opened in July. Since then, there have been additions to their gaming options and renovations on the casino floors."This will be the first time in 15 months that every slot machine will be on," said Glebocki.This update includes dropping the mandate to wear masks indoors and the elimination of capacity restrictions.Murphy added that if an individual business prefers to keep the mask mandate, they can do so.At Yianni's Café in Brigantine, they are expecting crowds this weekend.They continue to keep the heavy sanitization practices in place from COVID."We prefer that customers do wear masks in our store even if they are vaccinated just to keep those around you safe in case someone else isn't vaccinated," said server Alessia Ross-Terrigino.