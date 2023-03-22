Menagerie Coffee owner April Nett provides a unique variety of coffee at her shop through a guest roaster program.

Menagerie Coffee in Old City serves brews from around the country

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Menagerie Coffee in Old City serves coffee from every corner of the country, from Maine to California and many places in between.

It's part of a unique guest roaster program created by the shop's owner, April Nett.

"With so much amazing coffee in the city, it was like, how do we separate ourselves from that and offer up a product that's still really unique?" says April.

She serves the specialty coffee in a variety of ways, including pour-over and drip coffee methods.

It's served in a space designed with purpose and defined by the shop's name, Menagerie.

"A menagerie is an intersectional space," says April.

She arranged the space with the Nordic Hyggelig concept that creates coziness.

The space also features mid-century pieces and custom tables made from salvaged bowling lanes.

If you come hungry, there are sweet and savory bites made on site.

Since opening in 2013, the connection with the Old City community has grown stronger.

As a woman business owner, April finds that connection to be especially valuable.

"That feels very inclusive," says April. "It is a male-dominated space, but I think that the queer and women communities are coming together and reclaiming space or claiming space for the first time."

Menagerie Coffee | Instagram

18 S 3rd St. Philadelphia, PA 19106