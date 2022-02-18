Sports

Mercer Bucks Pickleball Club opens in Ewing, New Jersey

The 26,000 square foot facility has nine indoor, fenced in courts that can be rented or used for private or group lessons.
EWING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Pickleball anyone? According to economists, it's the fastest-growing sport in America and it's come to Mercer County!

Community leaders cut the ribbon at the new Mercer Bucks Pickleball Club in Ewing, New Jersey Friday morning.

The paddle sport saw 4.2 million players in 2020 during the pandemic, almost a 25% increase from prior years, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

The new owners of the facility say it's a game that anyone can catch on to.

"One of the reasons why this sport is so popular is that people are able to get in and be proficient in it in 15 minutes. It could be an easy way for people to get to know what the game is and just have a good time with it," said owner, Becky Gabriel.

And speaking of popularity, the owners say they've only been open for three days and already have 350 members.
