What we know about Mercy Hospital shooting suspect Juan Lopez

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people were killed - including a Chicago police officer, an ER doctor, and a hospital worker -- Monday afternoon in a shooting at Mercy Hospital on the city's Near South Side.

CHICAGO --
Chicago police have identified the gunman who killed three people at a hospital as 32-year-old Juan Lopez.

Lopez also died. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says it's unclear whether Lopez killed himself or was fatally shot by officers Monday at Mercy Hospital. He says it was a "disturbing crime scene."

The victims were Dr. Tamara O'Neal, pharmacy resident Dayna Less and Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez. The shooting is being investigated as a domestic dispute between Lopez and and his ex-fiancee O'Neal. The couple's engagement was called off in September.

Guglielmi says Jimenez didn't typically work in the hospital area, but that the officer responded when he heard that shots were fired. He says it "speaks volumes about his character."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldgun violenceshootingfatal shootinghospital
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 found dead, shot in the head, inside Philadelphia home
Chicago shooting: 4 dead, including officer and gunman
2 killed in Bear crash, debris injures another driver
Potential sex predator seen near schools in NE Phila., Bensalem
'Crime crew' arrested in South Jersey cell phone store burglaries
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
Action News Morning Update
Troubleshooters: Social media hijacking
Show More
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Day
Dad charged after 6-year-old allegedly killed 1-year-old brother in car
6 people rescued after falling 84 floors in Chicago elevator
More News