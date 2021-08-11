US open

Have plans in 2030 and 2050? You can see the U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club

Merion Golf Club has hosted 18 USGA championships, the most of any site.
ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The U.S. Open is headed to Merion Golf Club. You just will have to wait a few years to see it.

Specifically, 9 years from now and then 29 years from now.

The United States Golf Association announced Wednesday the golf club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania will be the home to the U.S. Open Championship in 2030 and 2050.

The USGA flag waves during practice for the U.S. Open golf tournament at Merion Golf Club, Tuesday, June 11, 2013, in Ardmore, Pa.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel



In addition, Merion Golf Club was also selected to be the host site for the 2034 and 2045 U.S. Women's Open.

Merion was previously named the host site for the 2022 Curtis Cup Match and the 2026 U.S. Amateur.

The USGA says the golf club will have additional championships to be named in the future.

Oakmont County Club in western Pennsylvania was awarded the 2028 and 2038 U.S. Women's Opens, and the 2034, 2042 and 2049 U.S. Opens. It will also host the 2025 U.S. Open, which was previously announced.



"The USGA has also committed to bring its national championships to the Keystone State with greater frequency, beyond the now 18 championships scheduled to be played in the commonwealth between now and 2050," the association said.

Merion Golf Club has hosted 18 USGA championships, the most of any site.



"Starting with its formation, the desire to host significant championships has been at Merion's core. It is no wonder Merion has hosted more USGA championships than any other club in America," Buddy Marucci, championship chair for Merion Golf Club, told USGA.org.

In total, Merion has hosted six different USGA championships, including the U.S. Girls' Junior, U.S. Women's Amateur, Curtis Cup Match and Walker Cup Match.

It last hosted the U.S. Open in 2013, which was won by Justin Rose.

In this June 16, 2013, file photo, Justin Rose, of England, holds his trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File



"Our friendship with the USGA dates to its first decade and has produced some of the most incredible moments in golf history. We are thrilled to celebrate those moments by announcing four more Open championships, and we look forward to bringing the best players in the world to compete on (golf course architect) Hugh Wilson's timeless masterpiece," Marucci said.

