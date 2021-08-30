localish

Mexihanas Hibachi Grill in Long Beach offers Japanese food with a Mexican twist

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- The restaurant Mexihanas Hibachi Grill offers Japanese food with a Mexican twist.

"Everyone was selling tacos, everybody was selling tortas, menudo, and pozole, so I wanted to bring to my city something that we didn't have," said Martin Luzanilla, the owner of Mexihanas.

During the pandemic, Martin Luzanilla was struggling financially. So he decided to take a chance and start Mexihanas, selling food out of his driveway.

"The pandemic hit, jobs were out the door. We were down to our last $2,000 in the bank and we had no other way of income or resources of income, and it was either pay the rent or get a business started that was going to help us provide for our family," added Luzanilla.

Martin used social media to post about his food. He started off selling 10 plates, then 35, and business grew from there.

Martin did this for about a month and a half before renting out a restaurant in Long Beach, CA.

"We serve steak, chicken, shrimp, lobster, fried rice, mixed vegetables, garlic noodles, and our world famous tuna," Luzanilla shared.

Martin said thanks to all the love from the community, he has a second location coming soon.

Website:

https://www.mexihanashibachigrill.com/

Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/mexihanashibachigrill/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/mexihanashibachigrill/

https://www.facebook.com/Mexihanas-Hibachi-Grill-105758777875342/
