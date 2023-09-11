MGM Resorts, parent company of Atlantic City's Borgata, dealing with cybersecurity 'issue'

"MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company's systems," the company said in a statement.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A "cybersecurity issue" led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday.

The incident began Sunday and the extent of its effect on reservation systems and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio was not immediately known, company spokesman Brian Ahern said.

It appears that the Borgata in Atlantic City may be impacted.

The Borgata in Atlantic City appears to be impacted by MGM Resorts' cybersecurity 'issue'

A message on its website reads: "The Borgata website is currently unavailable. For immediate assistance, please call 609.317.1000."

The same message was posted on the websites of other MGM-owned properties.

The nature of the issue was not described, but the statement said efforts to protect data included "shutting down certain systems." MGM Resorts said the investigation was continuing.

Action News asked a Borgata spokesperson for further clarification, but we were only provided a statement on behalf of its parent company:

"MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the Company's systems. Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems. Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter."

A post on MGM Resorts International's website said the site was down. It listed telephone numbers to reach the reservation system and properties.

A post on the company's BetMGM website in Nevada acknowledged that some customers were unable to log on.

The company has tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at properties including the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Aria, New York-New York, Park MGM, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay and Delano.

It also operates properties in China and Macau.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.