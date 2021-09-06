'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say

BROOKLYN -- An actor best known for his work on "The Wire" was found dead in his penthouse apartment in Brooklyn on Monday.

Police say the 54-year-old Michael K. Williams, who played the character Omar Little, was discovered by a family member.

Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, authorities say. The NYPD says his death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose.



"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his publicist said. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."

Williams appeared in all five seasons of "The Wire" from 2002 to 2008, his character growing in prominence with each season.

As Little, he played a criminal with a strict moral code, known for taking advantage of a reputation for brutality that wasn't always real. The character also broke TV ground as an openly gay man whose sexuality wasn't central to his role.

Reaction started pouring in across social media as news of Williams' death spread.








Williams was raised in East Flatbush at Vanderveer Estates NYCHA housing. He was the co-founder and an advocate of "We Build the Block."

The Brooklyn-born Williams was also a ubiquitous character actor in other shows and films for more than two decades, including roles on the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire" and "Lovecraft Country," and in the films "12 Years a Slave" and "Assassin's Creed."

HBO released the following statement:


"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss."

WATCH | Michael K. Williams interviewed on 'Here and Now'
Sandra Bookman speaks with actor Michael K. Williams.



(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
