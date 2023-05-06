Nonprofit hosts softball game with retired Phillies legends to benefit those in need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A celebrity softball game brought some friendly competition to South Philadelphia on Saturday, and it was all for a good cause.

Volunteers from Homers for Hope took on members of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association at FDR Park.

Homers for Hope is a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit that raises money for local families in need.

Sponsors lined up to play against baseball legends like Mickey Morandini and Nelson Figueroa, according to the nonprofit's website.

Both Morandini and Figueroa were once players on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Saturday's game was held in honor of the Scott family of Havertown.

Officials say the money will help benefit a member of the Scott family who recently survived a stroke.

