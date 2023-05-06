WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Nonprofit hosts softball game with retired Phillies legends to benefit those in need

Sponsors lined up to play against baseball legends like Mickey Morandini and Nelson Figueroa.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Saturday, May 6, 2023 10:55PM
Nonprofit hosts softball game with retired Phillies legends to benefit those in need
EMBED <>More Videos

Nonprofit hosts softball game with retired Phillies legends to benefit those in need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A celebrity softball game brought some friendly competition to South Philadelphia on Saturday, and it was all for a good cause.

Volunteers from Homers for Hope took on members of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association at FDR Park.

Homers for Hope is a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit that raises money for local families in need.

Sponsors lined up to play against baseball legends like Mickey Morandini and Nelson Figueroa, according to the nonprofit's website.

Both Morandini and Figueroa were once players on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Saturday's game was held in honor of the Scott family of Havertown.

Officials say the money will help benefit a member of the Scott family who recently survived a stroke.

For more information or to donate, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW