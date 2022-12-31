3 migrant buses arrive in Philadelphia

Philadelphia has welcomed 15 buses of migrants from Texas in the last two months.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three buses carrying migrants arrived in Philadelphia overnight Saturday.

The first bust pulled into the Welcome Center on Luzerne street in University City around midnight.

Two more buses arrived at 30th Street Station before 7 a.m.

About 55 migrants were on each bus.

Philadelphia has welcomed 15 buses of migrants seeking asylum from Texas in the last two months.

There's no word yet on where these buses arrived from.

Action News has reached out to the city and is awaiting a response.