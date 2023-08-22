'Miguel Wants to Fight' is coming-of-age teen action comedy on Hulu

It's a coming-of-age film where a high school student is determined to throw his first punch.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Streaming on Hulu, a brand new action comedy called "Miguel Wants to Fight."

It's a coming-of-age film where a high school student is determined to throw his first punch.

The film has a lot of action and a lot of laughs, but it also tugs at the heartstrings. That's exactly what director Oz Rodriguez wanted you to feel.

The protagonist, Miguel, finds out that he will be moving soon.

Before he leaves his home and his friends, the kid who never gets into trouble becomes obsessed with picking a fight as a way to deal with his emotions.

"We were all 16, 17 years old at some point," Rodriguez says. "Those relationships that you build at that time, they're so important to you. I think when there's any kind of fracture or something that really turns your world upside down it, it feels so epic. For Miguel to be told that he's moving out of town, it's like his world. His world is changing."

Rodriguez has made a career out of comedy.

He says the second he read this script, he felt so connected to this story. He wanted everyone to join him in rooting for Miguel.

"I almost said 'yes' right away without reading the script, because it was called 'Miguel Wants to Fight,'" Rodriguez says. "I said, 'Miguel is a Latino boy getting into trouble? I'm in!' Then, after I read it, I was so connected to the material because I've never been in a fight. I love action movies. And I feel like we deserve more stories with Latino kids as the heroes of their story. All of those elements made it a definite yes for me."

Rodriguez also says he loved the Kung Fu scenes.

"Miguel Wants to Fight" is rated "mature."

It's streaming right now on Hulu.

